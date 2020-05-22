Tennis

Osaka becomes world's highest-earning female athlete

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Naomi Osaka has surpassed Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid female athlete, raking in $37.4 million in prize money and endorsements over the last year, according to Forbes.

The 22-year-old twice Grand Slam champion's total is the most ever earned by a female athlete in a 12-month period.

She earned $1.4 million more than American great Williams who had topped the list for the last four years.

Tennis

Osaka becomes the world's highest-earning female athlete

2 HOURS AGO

Maria Sharapova had held the record for 12-month earnings for a female athlete, having made $29.7 million in 2015.

Female tennis players have always occupied top spot on Forbes's women's list since 1990 with either Williams or Russian Sharapova leading the way from 2004.

Osaka burst into the limelight by beating Williams in the 2018 U.S. Open final -- a highly-controversial match in which Williams was given three code violations by the umpire.

The Japanese then won the next Grand Slam, the 2019 Australian Open, although her form has dipped since and she has fallen from world number one to 10th on the WTA rankings.

Florida-based Osaka's mixed heritage -- she has a Japanese mother and Haitian-American father -- her engaging personality and attacking style of play have combined to make her one of the world's most marketable athletes.

Part of the stable of management group IMG, Osaka currently has 15 sponsorship deals, including with global brands such as Nike, Nissan Motors, Shiseido and Yonex. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Tennis

Tweak to forehand at early age gave Rafa Nadal a potent edge, explains Uncle Toni

7 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

8 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Tennis
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Tennis

Osaka becomes the world's highest-earning female athlete

2 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Tweak to forehand at early age gave Rafa Nadal a potent edge, explains Uncle Toni

7 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Australian great Cooper dies at 83

9 HOURS AGO
Tennis

Men's depth stronger than for a decade, says Cilic

10 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Tennis

Toni Nadal explains what makes Rafa's forehand so unique and special

00:03:06
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'I think that turned him into a superstar' - Wilander on Nadal winning Wimbledon

00:03:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Tennis Legends: ‘He’s always fighting’ – Carlos Moya on Rafa Nadal’s greatness

00:04:53
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Rafa Nadal special: Experts explain secrets of his greatness

00:44:20
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Pjanic turns down Chelsea in order to seal 'dream' move - Euro Papers

6 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 10:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

‘It's like a nightclub!’ - Tuchel on Neymar

YESTERDAY AT 08:23
Play Icon
Premier League

Pulisic's perfect hat-trick helps Chelsea batter Burnley

26/10/2019 AT 17:21
Europa League

Rudiger: Sarri like a school teacher

21/02/2019 AT 10:18
Football

Jones suffers injury following tackle from Smalling in training

22/03/2017 AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

60 Second Pro: The secrets to stringing Rafa's rackets

20/05/2020 AT 15:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Always more difficult to face Djokovic than Federer' - Toni Nadal

19/05/2020 AT 15:13
Play Icon
Champions League

Schweinsteiger not the same man I saw at Bayern, moans Van Gaal

07/12/2015 AT 06:48
ATP World Tour Finals

Federer eases past Wawrinka to reach final

21/11/2015 AT 20:34
Tour de France

Amateur VS Professional - 7 ‘small’ differences

03/07/2015 AT 16:13
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleOsaka becomes the world's highest-earning female athlete
Next articleItalian refs hoping for more respect when Serie A returns