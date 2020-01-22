Osaka rallies after tantrum to reach third round

After being broken early in the second set, Japan's Osaka threw her racket, slammed a ball into the court and gave her racket a kick for good measure before steadying the ship and earning a 6-2 6-4 win at Margaret Court Arena.

Osaka rallied from 4-2 down in the second set and clinched the win when the outgunned Zheng double-faulted on match point.

She will next meet the winner of the match between Coco Gauff and Sorana Cirstea for a place in the fourth round.

