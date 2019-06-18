Osaka through to second round of Nature Valley Classic after tough test

Naomi Osaka survived a testing examination in her first outing of the season on grass despite “screaming on the inside”.

The world number one lost the second set to Maria Sakkari of Greece in the opening round of the Nature Valley Classic in Birmingham before recovering to win 6-1 4-6 6-3.

Osaka admitted on Monday that she was not feeling comfortable on the surface and this was only the 11th tour-level match she has won on grass.

In her on-court interview, Osaka said: “I was kind of screaming on the inside during that entire match. I got lucky a little bit I guess.”

The 21-year-old added in her post-match press conference: “I felt better than the two practice days. And I feel every day that I play on grass of course I’m going to learn how to play better, but for now I’m just really happy I was able to win that match.”

Osaka’s winning grand slam run came to an end in the third round of the French Open after she had claimed the US Open and Australian Open titles back to back and Ashleigh Barty’s victory in Paris moved the Australian to within striking distance at the top of the rankings.

Osaka needs to reach the final in Birmingham to guarantee holding onto top spot heading into Wimbledon, but she is trying to worry less about such matters.

She said: “During my entire clay season, it kind of mattered and I think it showed because I was kind of stressed out the entire time.

“So now I’m just having fun. I’m enjoying it. And I know that if I play well, then I’ll be number one. But you kind of have to deserve the spot that you’re in and, if I lose in the first round, I don’t deserve to be number one.”

In the second round, Osaka will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, who defeated British number four Harriet Dart 6-1 6-4.

The 22-year-old was disappointed with her start, saying: “It was definitely a tough match. I expected it. And today I didn’t get out the blocks well at all. But I stayed in it and fought as hard as I could, especially in the second set, and kept it close.”

Rain washed out much of the schedule, with second seed Barty among those who will have to try again on Wednesday.

Eighth seed Julia Goerges recovered from a set down to defeat Dayana Yastremska 3-6 6-3 6-4 while former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko eased past Wimbledon junior champion Iga Swiatek 6-0 6-2 and will now face Johanna Konta.

Czech Kristyna Pliskova, meanwhile, set up a first tour level meeting with her twin sister Karolina by defeating Viktoriya Tomova 6-3 6-4.