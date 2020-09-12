Open titles on Saturday when she beat Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 1-6 6-3 6-3 to lift the trophy for the second time in three years.
With the hardcourt major being staged without any fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese fourth seed did not let the unusual circumstances distract her as she produced an battling performance to win her third Grand Slam title. (Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Christian Radnedge)
Tennis
JAPAN'S NAOMI OSAKA BEATS VICTORIA AZARENKA OF BELARUS TO WIN U.S. OPEN WOMEN'S TENNIS TITLE
US Open women
Inspired Osaka wins second US Open title and third Grand Slam
Tennis
Tennis-Thiem, Zverev battle to become first new champion in six years