Pablo Carreno Busta blasts Diego Schwartzman 6-1 6-0 at Swedish Open

After an underwhelming grass-court season, Diego Schwartzman is also struggling on clay, falling 6-1, 6-0 to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals of the Swedish Open on Friday. Credit: Amazon Prime.

00:01:02, 15 minutes ago