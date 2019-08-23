Paire rallies to make Winston-Salem semi-finals
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Top-seeded Frenchman Benoit Paire staved off Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta to win their quarter-final match in the rain-delayed Winston-Salem Open on Friday.
Paire served 14 double faults in the 7-6(5) 1-6 6-3 win that set up a semi-final against American Steve Johnson later on Friday in the North Carolina tournament. Johnson came from behind to defeat 14th seeded Australian John Millman 4-6 7-6(5) 6-4. Second seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov will face Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, the third seed, in the other semi-final.
Shapovalov stopped Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-3 7-6(4) and Hurkacz rallied to defeat American Frances Tiafoe 4-6 7-6(1) 6-1.
The quarter-finals had been washed out on Thursday, forcing two rounds to be played on Friday. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina Editing by Toby Davis)
