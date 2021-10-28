Andy Murray will be in the main draw at the Paris Masters after being handed a wildcard into the event.

The two-time Wimbledon champion’s comeback has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, with Murray benefiting from getting games in his legs.

After his defeat to rising star Carlos Alcaraz, Murray said he was feeling more confident - and suggested he may enter qualifying for the ATP 1000 event in a bid to get more match action under his belt.

That is no longer necessary, after event organisers confirmed the former world number one had been handed a wildcard.

The decision was made by national director of tennis Nicolas Escude, French Tennis Federation president Gilles Moretton and tournament director Guy Forget.

As well as Murray, home favourites Richard Gasquet, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Arthur Rinderknech were handed spots in the main draw.

The draw for the event will take place on Saturday, with the first round getting underway on Monday.

