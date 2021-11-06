Novak Djokovic will end the year as world number one after he recovered from going a set down to beat Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-0 7-6(5) and reach the final of the Paris Masters for a sixth time.

Djokovic was made to work hard for victory as Hurkacz saved eight of the 12 break point opportunities he faced but, in the end came through in just over two hours and 16 minutes.

Victory means that the Serb cannot be overhauled at the top of the world rankings regardless of Sunday’s final in Bercy and he will end 2021 as number one for a record seventh time.

The match started on serve and continued that way until the eighth game when Hurkacz converted his first break point opportunity to take a 5-3 lead.

The Pole then saved a break point in the following game before winning it on his second advantage to secure the set 6-3.

Djokovic had only carved out the one chance on the Hurkacz serve in the opening set but he broke his opponent three times in the second to sweep to a 6-0 win and take the match into a decider.

The world number one saved a break point on his opening service game in the third stanza but the set continued on serve until the fourth match.

It was Djokovic who secured the break when it came, converting his fourth opportunity to take a 3-1 lead. He then held serve to make it 4-1.

But Hurkacz stormed back, converting a break point opportunity in the seventh game and then holding to level the score at 4-4.

Djokovic lost only one point as he held the ninth game to put himself within touching distance of the final and the year-end world number one spot.

The Serb created a break point chance in the 10th game but Hurkacz held to prolong the match. Djokovic again made Hurkacz serve to send the match to a tiebreaker, which he did with aplomb.

Djokovic made sure of victory, and his place atop the world rankings, as he won the tiebreaker 7-5.

