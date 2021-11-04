Novak Djokovic says he is being drawn into "a certain propaganda" over the vaccine debates surrounding the 2022 Australian Open and has admitted that "it certainly affects me".

Djokovic has cast doubt over his participation at the first Grand Slam of 2022 due to the potential Covid-19 restrictions that will be placed on players. It is also unclear if players will need to be vaccinated to play, with Djokovic yet to reveal if he has been jabbed or not.

There have been mixed messages coming out of Australia, with Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews saying recently that no unvaccinated players will be permitted to play, but Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggesting otherwise

Djokovic’s reluctance to reveal if he has had the vaccine – as well as comments made in the past suggesting he was anti-vaccine - have led to him being at the centre of the discussion over the Australian Open.

"It doesn’t affect me like before, because in a certain way I have got used to it – from international media as well as domestic media [in Serbia]," Djokovic told Serbian reporters at the Paris Masters.

A certain propaganda is being created; I’m drawn into that on the basis of something I said previously.

"The information has gone in a direction that is no longer the one that is the basis for journalism. There is less and less free journalism and information. More and more is controlled from one or two sources, so propaganda is spread that suits the elite or a certain group of people. It certainly affects me, but that won’t stop me from advocating for things that I think are right.

"For quite a few years now, I don’t read newspapers, online or in print; I don’t watch the news on TV. However, because of social media, I come across information that is leaked through the media.

"I can’t say that it doesn’t affect me; I’m human, I have emotions, and of course I care… As much as I care about representing true values, fighting for what’s right and the truth, I also care about what people in general think about me. My life doesn’t depend on it because I know who I am and what I am. I try to live my life according to what is right. Of course I make mistakes, but the injustice affects me as well as when lies are spread.

"When you are a well-known personality and you have a public profile which has given you a status in society... I am grateful that I play a sport that is global and popular worldwide. According to some research that the ATP presented to us, tennis is the third most popular sport in the world, sharing that spot with cricket. Only football and basketball are ahead of tennis, and basketball isn’t that far ahead [of tennis]. I am successful in a global sport and I get a lot of attention.

"That attention can bring a lot of good things and benefits in one’s professional and private life but it can also bring additional burdens too. You have influence on young people who look to you as a role model and they want to become like you one day.

"On the other hand, you are expected to give your thoughts on topics which are not related to your profession. I have tried to maintain a distance from those things, but sometimes when I feel like I would like to share something, then I do that. I’m someone who sticks to certain principles, life values, human rights… that has often been misused in the past."

Djokovic has also reaffirmed that he is waiting for Tennis Australia to make a final decision on their Australian Open rules before deciding if he will travel to Melbourne in January.

“Regarding Australia – to avoid speculation and assumptions, I am waiting for the official announcement to be released before I decide what I will do," he said.

“I am not thinking only of myself but of all the other tennis players. We are colleagues, parts of a whole, we should be more united when it comes to important situations, but unfortunately that unity has not existed in the last 30, 40 years.

“We have now made the first step [with the Professional Tennis Players Association, of which Djokovic is a co-founder], but there is still much to be done. The unity between the players is not on the required level. If it was, we would deal with such situations much more easily.”

Djokovic is playing for the first time this week since losing in the final of the US Open in September to Daniil Medvedev.

He says he is very motivated for the final stretch of the season as he looks to secure a record-breaking seventh year-end No 1 spot and win the Davis Cup with Serbia.

“It’s my wish to finish the year as No 1, I have a good chance to do so, and what motivates me most is the Davis Cup.”

