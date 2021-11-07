Welcome
Good afternoon and welcome to our live updates from the final of the Paris Masters as world number one Novak Djokovic takes on Daniil Medvedev.
It is a repeat of the US Open final when Medvedev downed Djokovic at Flushing Meadows and ended his dream pursuit of a 'Calendar Slam' in New York at the final hurdle in dramatic fashion.
Djokovic hails 'incredible' year-end achievement as he surpasses Sampras
Medvedev beat Djokovic in straight sets in their last meeting in the final of the US Open to deny the Serbian a historic calendar year Grand Slam.
Who are you backing for glory this afternoon?
Novak Djokovic called his achievement of surpassing Pete Sampras for the most years ended as world number one “incredible” after reaching the Paris Masters final.
The Serbian has now been the year-end number one a record seven times, bettering the record of six he previously held with Sampras, a childhood hero for the 20-times Grand Slam champion.
“[I’m] just proud and extremely happy. Obviously that was one of the biggest goals, and it’s always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No 1 and end the season as number one,” Djokovic said after his 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5) victory over Hubert Hurkacz in the Paris Masters semi-final.
“To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model Pete is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position.”
Highlights: Djokovic beats Hurkacz in deciding set to reach the Paris Masters final
Medvedev to face Djokovic in Paris final after easy win over Zverev
Djokovic beats Hurkacz to reach Paris Masters final and end the year world number one
