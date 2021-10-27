When is the Paris Masters?

The Paris Masters runs from Saturday October 30 to Sunday November 7. October 30 and 31 are qualifiers for the event with the first round set to start on Monday November 1. The event takes place at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy in Paris and is the 49th edition of the event.

Who is playing?

The defending champion is Daniil Medvedev after he beat Alexander Zverev in the 2020 edition of the event.

The Russian returns to defend his title, while Novak Djokovic, a five-time champion in Paris, is also on the entry list . Other notable entries include Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berrettini, Cameron Norrie, Jannik Sinner and Gael Monfils.

The winner of the event will be awarded 1,000 ranking points, which could have a significant impact on who qualifies for the season-ending ATP Finals

The Draw

The Paris Masters draw was made on Saturday, and presented Andy Murray with a favourable a first-round encounter with a qualifier. Should the three-time major winner get through that then he could face ninth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 32. World number one Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz, who all have a bye in the first round, are also on Murray's side of the draw.

British number one, Cameron Norrie is also on that side of the bracket and faces a first-round match against Federico Delbonis. Should Norrie beat Delbonis, he will face a second-round match against the winner of the encounter between Filip Krajinovic and Reilly Opelka. A potential quarter-final against Djokovic awaits, although the 10th seed would likely have to beat Rublev to reach the last eight.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev finds himself on the other side of the draw. Seeded second for this year's tournament he has been given a first-round bye and will play either Ilya Ivashka or Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the last 32. Medvedev could meet Alexander Zverev, who he beat in the final in Paris last year, in the semi-finals this time around. The fourth seed has a first-round bye and will play the winner of the match between Dusan Lajovic and Mackenzie McDonald in the last 32.

Brit Dan Evans finds himself on the same side of the draw as Medvedev and Zverev and will play Alexander Bublik in the first round. Should he win that then Evans will play sixth seed Casper Ruud in the next round.

ATP Masters Series

The Paris Masters completes the 32nd edition of the ATP Masters Series, a series of nine tennis tournaments. Rafael Nadal's victory over Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open in May saw him draw level with the world number one on a record 36 titles. Djokovic is a five-time winner of the event.

There have been three maiden winners in the series this year, with Hubert Hurkacz, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie all winning maiden titles at the 1000 level.

TOURNAMENT DATE SURFACE WINNER Miami Open Mar 22 – Apr 4 Hard Hubert Hurkacz beat Jannik Sinner 7–6(4), 6–4 Monte-Carlo Masters April 11 – 18 Clay Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Andrey Rublev 6–3, 6–3 Madrid Open April 30 – May 9 Clay Alexander Zverev beat Matteo Berrettini 6–7(8), 6–4, 6–3 Italian Open May 8 – 16 Clay Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 7–5, 1–6, 6–3 Canadian Open Aug 6 – 15 Hard Daniil Medvedev beat Reilly Opelka 6–4, 6–3 Cincinnati Aug 14 – 22 Hard Alexander Zverev beat Andrey Rublev 6–2, 6–3 Shanghai Oct 11 – 17 (cancelled) Hard N/A Indian Wells Masters Oct 4 – 17 (rescheduled) Hard Cameron Norrie beat Nikoloz Basilashvili 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 Paris Masters Nov 1 – 7 Hard N/A

What is the provisional schedule?

DATE TIMES ROUND COURTS 30/10 09:00 Qualifying Court 1 and 2 31/10 10:00 Qualifying Court 1 and 2 01/11 Day session:10:00; Evening session: 18:30 First round Centre, Court 1 and 2 02/11 Day session:10:00; Evening session: 18:30 First round Second round Centre, Court 1 and 2 03/11 Day session:10:00; Evening session: 18:30 Second round Centre, Court 1 and 2 04/11 Day session:10:00; Evening session: 18:30 Third round Centre, Court 1 and 2 05/11 Day session:10:00; Evening session: 18:30 Quater-finals Centre, Court 1 06/11 10:45 Semi-finals Centre 07/11 11:15 Final Centre

