Novak Djokovic enjoyed a winning return to action at the Paris Masters as he beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2 4-6 6-3 in the first round.

Djokovic was playing his first tennis match since his defeat in the US Open final in September, and he looked ready to make his return to his previous successes.

The 34-year-old Serbian was able to break his opponent twice in the first set and showed a disciplined and accurate service game, but was also far more dangerous when receiving compared to his Hungarian opponent.

However Djokovic was made to work hard for the win as Fucsovics rallied to take the second set 6-4 and levelling the match at one set all.

In the decisive third, the experienced world number one moved quickly into a 3-1 lead and kept his nose ahead for victory

