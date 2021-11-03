We've reached Day Six of the Paris Masters, and world number one Novak Djokovic is the headline attraction in Bercy.
The event has reached the round of 16, and Djokovic will be up against home favourite Gael Monfils, while Britain’s Cameron Norrie is in action against Taylor Fritz.
Other big names in action include Grigor Dimitrov and Hubert Hurkakz.
Context
Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.
Brit Watch
With Dan Evans and Andy Murray bowing out earlier in the week, Norrie is flying the flag for Britain. The 2021 campaign has been a breakout one for Norrie and he will have high hopes of getting the better of Fritz. Norrie will have to be on his game, as Fritz has won three of their seven meetings - albeit the Brit emerged victorious in their most-recent clash in Mexico.
Match of the Day
Djokovic is the headline act, being the number one seed and winner of three majors this year. He will go into his clash with Monfils as the hot favourite, but the crowd-pleasing Frenchman will have the vocal support at the Accor Hotels Arena. Should Djokvoic be a step short of his best, Monfils has the tools to cause an upset.
Order of Play - November 4
Court Central (Play starts 10am UK time)
- Dominik Koepfer vs (7) Hubert Hurkacz
- Cameron Norrie (10) v Taylor Fritz
- Novak Djokovic (1) v Gael Monfils
- Grigor Dimitrov (16) v Alexander Zverev
- Sebastian Korda v Ilya Ivashka or Daniil Medvedev
- Carlos Alcaraz v Hugo Gaston
Court 1
- Alexei Popyrin v James Duckworth
- Benjamin Bonzi and Arthur Rinderknech v Ivan Dodig and Marcelo Melo
- Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut v Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar
- Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah v Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski
- Casper Ruud (6) v Marcos Giron
Court 2
- Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic v Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen
- Kevin Krawietz and Horia Tecau v Fabrice Martin and Andreas Mies
- Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares v Roberto Bautista Agut and Alexander Bublik
- Tim Puetz and Michael Venus v Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury
