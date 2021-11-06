It is semi-final day at the Paris Masters where both Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev remain in the hunt for the title – and the end-of-year world number one.

Djokovic is due to take on Hubert Hurkacz in the last four, while in-form Alexander Zverev stands in the way of defending champion Medvedev and the final.

It promises to be an enthralling day of action on Court Central in Bercy.

CONTEXT

Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.

BRIT WATCH

There are no Britons in action on the single side of the schedule, but Jamie Murray will be in action in the doubles alongside his Brazilian doubles partner Bruno Soares.

MATCH OF THE DAY

Ahead of the semi-finals, defending champion and US Open winner Medvedev retains a slim chance of ending the year as world number one. Those hopes could disappear should Djokovic beat Hurkacz to reach the final in Bercy, but that will not impact on the intensity of his last-four clash. Olympic champion Zverev leads the head-to-head between the players 5-4 and has dropped only one set on his way to the semi-finals in Paris.

ORDER OF PLAY - NOVEMBER 6

COURT CENTRAL (PLAY STARTS 10:45AM UK TIME)

Jamie Murray (GBR) and Bruno Soares (BRA) vs Tim Puetz (GER) and Michael Venus (NZL)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) [1] vs Hubert Hurkacz (POL) [7]

Alexander Zverev (GER) [4] vs Daniil Medvedev (RUS) [2]

John Peers (AUS) and Filip Polasek (SVK) [6] vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) and Nicolas Mahut (FRA) [3]

