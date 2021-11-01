Cameron Norrie stormed into the second round of Paris Masters, beating Federico Delbonis 6-2 6-1.
The British number one, fresh off his first ATP 1000 victory at Indian Wells in October, was on fine form and gave his Argentine opponent few chances in a routine win.
Ad
After a cagey start Norrie rattled off four consecutive games to take the first set 6-2, with a 1st serve success rate of 83 per cent.
ATP Vienna
Auger Aliassime knocks Norrie out in stunning fightback
And the 26-year-old continued in kind in the second, breaking at the earliest opportunity for a 2-0 lead.
Another hold of serve and another break and Norrie looked every bit the player that won at Indian Wells as he raced towards the second round.
- Paris Masters - Novak returns and Murray in action
- Tsitsipas aiming to become 'more selfish' to take next step
Norrie saved a break back point from Delbonis in the fifth game of the second set to make it nine games in a row.
And while Delbonis stopped the rot with a hold, Norrie served to take the match and a place in the second round.
ATP Vienna
Murray beats world No.10 Hurkacz to reach Vienna Open second round
Tennis
‘I was inspired by her’ - Norrie credits Raducanu’s US Open title for late season boost
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad