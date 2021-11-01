Cameron Norrie stormed into the second round of Paris Masters, beating Federico Delbonis 6-2 6-1.

The British number one, fresh off his first ATP 1000 victory at Indian Wells in October, was on fine form and gave his Argentine opponent few chances in a routine win.

Ad

After a cagey start Norrie rattled off four consecutive games to take the first set 6-2, with a 1st serve success rate of 83 per cent.

ATP Vienna Auger Aliassime knocks Norrie out in stunning fightback 28/10/2021 AT 13:48

And the 26-year-old continued in kind in the second, breaking at the earliest opportunity for a 2-0 lead.

Another hold of serve and another break and Norrie looked every bit the player that won at Indian Wells as he raced towards the second round.

Norrie saved a break back point from Delbonis in the fifth game of the second set to make it nine games in a row.

And while Delbonis stopped the rot with a hold, Norrie served to take the match and a place in the second round.

ATP Vienna Murray beats world No.10 Hurkacz to reach Vienna Open second round 25/10/2021 AT 17:00