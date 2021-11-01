Context

Played indoors at the Accor Hotels Arena in the neighbourhood of Bercy in Paris, the prestigious event is part of the core Masters 1000 series on the ATP Tour.

As ever, there is a stellar line up for the event with Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Andrey Rublev the top five seeds.

Rising stars Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner and Felix Auger-Aliassime are among the other big names in action, while home favourite Gael Monfils is seeded 15th.

Brit watch

British No 2 Dan Evans missed out on the chance to face sixth seed Casper Ruud as he was beaten in three sets by Alexander Bublik in the first round. Evans' defeat means there will be no Brits in action on Tuesday, but Cameron Norrie is safely through as he continues his bid to make the ATP Finals

Match of the day

There are a few matches that look like they could be well contested, but Novak Djokovic's return is undoubtedly the headline act. World No 1 Djokovic played his first competitive match in almost two months in the doubles alongside Filip Krajinovic on Monday, but will return to singles action against Marton Fucsovics. Djokovic has won all three previous meetings with Fucsovics, who came through a tight first-round match with Fabio Fognini.

Order of play - November 2

Court Central - Play starts at 10am UK time

(9) Felix Auger-Aliassime v Gianluca Mager

Pierre-Hugues Herbet v Carlos Alcaraz

(16) Grigor Dimitrov v Richard Gasquet

Miomir Kecmanovic v (15) Gael Monfils

(1) Novak Djokovic v Marton Fucsovics

(6) Casper Ruud v Alexander Bublik

Court 1 - Play starts at 10am UK time

James Duckworth v (14) Roberto Bautista Agut

Karen Khachanov v Mikael Ymer

John Millman v (11) Diego Schwartzman

Marin Cilic v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Frances Tiafoe v Marcos Giron

Court 2 - Play starts at 10am UK time

Tommy Paul v Jan-Lennard Struff

Filip Krajinovic v Reilly Opelka

Lorenzo Sonego v Taylor Fritz

Lloyd Harris v Alex de Minaur

Benjamin Bonzi & Arthur Rinderknech v Aisam-ul-Haq & Stefanos Tsitsipas

Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen v Simone Bolelli & Maximo Gonzalez

