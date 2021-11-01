Andy Murray’s former coach, Alex Corretja, has said the former world number one should set his sights on Wimbledon after his 'miraculous' career revival.

Murray lost out to Carlos Alcaraz Garfia in the round of 16 of the Vienna Open, but clearly believes he still has the quality to make an impact at the upcoming Paris Masters.

The Brit could face rival Novak Djokovic for the first time in four years after the pair were placed in the same half of the draw for the tournament.

Murray’s former coach, Corretja, has admitted that he has been impressed with the former world number one after his career was in doubt.

“What Andy is doing is just a miracle,” Corretja told Eurosport. “We thought he was over and somehow he managed to be there again. I'm very impressed by his efforts.

Corretja analysed Murray’s performances at the US Open, and suggested that he should aim to be at his best for next year’s Wimbledon.

“I think the best of three matches helps his game a little bit, and his routines and especially his recovery," the Spaniard said.

“After a best of five, he might struggle a little bit. That's why maybe at the US Open he can play a good first round, second round, third round, but I'm not so sure how he can recover from that. That's why in the important majors, it's not going to be easy for him.

“But whatever he does is just unbelievable because honestly, from what we said and what we saw, we thought his career was over and he's still hanging in there fighting, winning good matches.

"I think if I were him, I would be targeting Wimbledon to be at my best because before that, it is not going to be easy, but if he has one last chance at doing something good in a Slam, it could be Wimbledon."

After his defeat to Alcaraz, Murray confidently admitted he has to avoid losing in the early rounds by being more consistent and clinical, which suggests he still has fire in his belly.

I think Andy now feels more relief. Now finally, he's found a way to play tennis for fun, which, before, was almost impossible for him.

“He wanted to achieve so many goals, become number one, win Slams, the Davis Cup or medals, and it wasn't easy for him to just relax and do it. So once he's done it and once he's just here, absolutely unexpected.

“I think he's playing a little bit more aggressively, I can see he's moving better, which is key for his game. He needs to move perfectly. He needs to get into the ball with his backhand and his crosscourt forehand. He needs to feel good with his serve and also put pressure on the return.

“But mainly he needs to feel like he's moving well on the court. If he doesn't feel that he gets so annoyed and he feels irritated.

“The problem is, how can you keep that for maybe two weeks playing best of five or like at an ATP 1000, where you need to play tough matches every day? That's a little bit tricky. When you've been number one, something or anything can happen.”

Corretja turned his attention to the race to the ATP finals, where a few places are still available, and admitted he would be ‘surprised’ if Cameron Norrie was to earn himself a spot.

What a surprise for him winning in Indian Wells! It was huge, but for me, he would be the most surprising player if he got into the top eight.

“The very first day I saw Norrie play - it was in the Davis Cup in Marbella live and on clay. He came from university and he was two sets down against [Roberto] Bautista. I was calling that match and I remember him coming back and winning.

“I was very impressed with his attitude. I felt like his forehand from time to time was not good enough to be in the top of the game, his backhand was always good, good serve, good movement. But I think he improved his forehand a lot and that's why he's playing better. He's moving better as well, and his self confidence is unbelievable because when he was like, let's say 60 or 70 or even 80 in the world, he was already showing that he trusted himself.

“But now he really believes that he can be one of them - the good ones, and that's what I like in him. I love his attitude.

“He was coming from far behind and he took the chance of winning in Indian Wells. He just sneaked through and was very brave, especially in the finals with a lot of pressure. But coming from so far back and to finish number eight - you didn't expect it.

"You didn't win tournaments before and all of a sudden you are in position to just be in the top eight. That would be a huge effort but I would be very surprised, I have to say.”

