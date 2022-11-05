Advertisement
Ad
Tennis

Paris Masters: Holger Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

Reaction from Holger Rune on Saturday after the Danish teenager reached the first ATP 1000 final of his career with a straight sets win over ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Paris Masters. Rune, who had already got past Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz this week, never faced a break point and gained revenge for last week's defeat in the title match in Basel.

00:01:03, an hour ago

Related

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'
Tennis

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

00:01:03

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime
ATP Paris

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime

00:01:34

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul
ATP Paris

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul

00:01:02

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe
ATP Paris

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe

00:01:38

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal
Tennis

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal

00:01:17

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti

00:01:18

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov

00:01:28

Higlights: Alcaraz defeats Dimitrov in straight sets in Paris
ATP Paris

Higlights: Alcaraz defeats Dimitrov in straight sets in Paris

00:04:44

'All credit to him' - Nadal on his second-round defeat against Paul
Tennis

'All credit to him' - Nadal on his second-round defeat against Paul

00:01:48

Highlights: Paul upsets Nadal in second round at Paris Masters
ATP Paris

Highlights: Paul upsets Nadal in second round at Paris Masters

00:01:36

More Tennis

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'
Tennis

Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

00:01:03

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime
ATP Paris

Highlights: Rune reaches first Masters final after victory over Auger-Aliassime

00:01:34

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul
ATP Paris

Highlights: Tsitsipas to face Djokovic in semi-finals after beating Paul

00:01:02

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe
ATP Paris

Highlights: Auger-Aliassime into Paris Masters semis after dismissing Tiafoe

00:01:38

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal
Tennis

Alcaraz: 'I'll try to be at 100 per cent in Turin' after Paris Masters semi-final withdrawal

00:01:17

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic cruises into Paris Masters semis with emphatic win over Musetti

00:01:18

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov
ATP Paris

Highlights: Djokovic on course for 7th Paris Masters title after win over Khachanov

00:01:28

Higlights: Alcaraz defeats Dimitrov in straight sets in Paris
ATP Paris

Higlights: Alcaraz defeats Dimitrov in straight sets in Paris

00:04:44

'All credit to him' - Nadal on his second-round defeat against Paul
Tennis

'All credit to him' - Nadal on his second-round defeat against Paul

00:01:48

Highlights: Paul upsets Nadal in second round at Paris Masters
ATP Paris

Highlights: Paul upsets Nadal in second round at Paris Masters

00:01:36