Paris Masters: Holger Rune on reaching first Masters final: 'amazing, but the job is not finished yet'

Reaction from Holger Rune on Saturday after the Danish teenager reached the first ATP 1000 final of his career with a straight sets win over ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Paris Masters. Rune, who had already got past Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz this week, never faced a break point and gained revenge for last week's defeat in the title match in Basel.

00:01:03, an hour ago