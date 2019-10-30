Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
C.Garín VS ...
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Cristian Garín - ...
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
J.Chardy
77
4
66
C.Garín
✓
64
6
78
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
✓
77
77
J.Isner
65
64
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
30/10/2019
Paris Masters news – Novak Djokovic survives scare to see off gutsy Corentin Moutet
Paris Masters
30/10/2019
Tennis news – Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire hug it out after point with two ‘tweeners
Paris Masters