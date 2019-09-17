Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
A.Mannarino VS R.Nadal
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Adrian Mannarino - Rafael Nadal
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Adrian Mannarino and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Adrian
Mannarino
Mannarino
France
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age31
ATP ranking44
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
C.Ruud
4
2
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
S.Querrey
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Final
A.Rublev
✓
6
6
A.Mannarino
4
0
ATP Moscow
Singles
Semifinal
A.Mannarino
✓
6
6
A.Seppi
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
63
1
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
US Open men
Singles
4th Round
M.Cilic
3
6
1
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
3
6
6
US Open men
Singles
3rd Round
H.Chung
3
4
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
6
18/09/2019