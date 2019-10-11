Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
A.De Minaur VS S.Tsitsipas
31 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court 1
LIVE - Alex De Minaur - Stefanos Tsitsipas
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alex De Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking18
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Bautista
62
61
A.De Minaur
✓
77
77
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
1
4
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Final
R.Federer
✓
6
6
A.De Minaur
2
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
62
77
63
A.De Minaur
✓
77
64
77
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
View more matches
Stefanos
Tsitsipas
Tsitsipas
Greece
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age21
ATP ranking7
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
63
3
S.Tsitsipas
✓
77
6
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Federer
✓
6
6
S.Tsitsipas
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Tsitsipas
✓
3
6
6
F.Krajinovic
6
4
4
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
6
78
A.Ramos
3
66
View more matches
