A.Zverev VS D.Shapovalov

31 October 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court 1
Match
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 October 2019.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
Germany
  Height (m)
    1.98
  Weight (Kg)
    86
  Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
Canada
  Height (m)
    1.83
  Weight (Kg)
    76
  Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
