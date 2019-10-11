Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
A.Zverev VS D.Shapovalov
31 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court 1
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Denis Shapovalov
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
F.Verdasco
1
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
✓
79
6
A.Zverev
67
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
4
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Sugita
5
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
7
6
