Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

A.Zverev VS F.Verdasco

29 October 2019 Starting from 20:30

Court Central
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - Fernando Verdasco

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and Fernando Verdasco live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Alexander Zverev
Alexander
Zverev
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    86
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
6
Previous matches
Fernando Verdasco
Fernando
Verdasco
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    35
ATP ranking
40
Previous matches
