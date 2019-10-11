Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
A.Zverev
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Alexander Zverev - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Alexander Zverev and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Alexander
Zverev
Zverev
Germany
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)86
- Age22
ATP ranking6
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
✓
79
6
A.Zverev
67
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
4
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Zverev
✓
6
67
6
R.Federer
3
79
3
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
✓
6
77
A.Rublev
0
64
View more matches
