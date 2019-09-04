Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
C.Garín VS G.Dimitrov
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Cristian Garín and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
J.Chardy
77
4
66
C.Garín
✓
64
6
78
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
✓
77
77
J.Isner
65
64
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
View more matches
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
6
D.Thiem
3
2
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
5
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
4
6
6
U.Humbert
6
1
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
7
D.Džumhur
3
5
View more matches
