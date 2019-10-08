Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
D.Medvedev
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
LIVE - Daniil Medvedev - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Daniil Medvedev and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Daniil
Medvedev
Medvedev
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)81
- Age23
ATP ranking4
Previous matches
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
A.Zverev
4
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
S.Tsitsipas
65
5
D.Medvedev
✓
77
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
79
7
V.Pospisil
67
5
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
✓
6
6
C.Norrie
3
1
