Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

D.Goffin VS G.Dimitrov

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - David Goffin - Grigor Dimitrov

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

David Goffin
David
Goffin
BelgiumBelgium
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    68
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
14
Previous matches
View more matches
Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
27
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Roger Federer admits he got lucky in David Goffin win

Shanghai Masters
10/10/2019

Tennis news - Federer beats Goffin to set up Zverev clash in Shangai

Shanghai Masters
10/10/2019

Tennis news - David Goffin battles past Denis Shapovalov into Tokyo quarters

ATP Tokyo
03/10/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019