Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Goffin VS G.Dimitrov
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - David Goffin - Grigor Dimitrov
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between David Goffin and Grigor Dimitrov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
David
Goffin
Goffin
Belgium
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age28
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
77
64
5
R.Opelka
✓
64
77
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
6
M.Cilic
4
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
D.Goffin
67
4
R.Federer
✓
79
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
M.Kukushkin
2
0
A
View more matches
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
4
6
6
U.Humbert
6
1
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
7
D.Džumhur
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more