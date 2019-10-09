Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
D.Shapovalov VS F.Fognini
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Fabio Fognini
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Fabio Fognini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Sugita
5
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
7
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
0
3
View more matches
Fabio
Fognini
Fognini
Italy
- Height (m)1.78
- Weight (Kg)74
- Age32
ATP ranking12
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
F.Fognini
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
A.Popyrin
2
4
F.Fognini
✓
6
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
F.Fognini
1
1
J.Tipsarevic
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Medvedev
✓
6
77
F.Fognini
3
64
Shanghai Masters
Singles
3rd Round
F.Fognini
✓
6
7
K.Khachanov
3
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
Video
10/10/2019
Tennis news - Fabio Fognini spits towards umpire, mocks fan as bad-boy antics continue
09/10/2019
Shanghai Masters round-up: Djokovic sees off Shapovalov, Zverev and Tsitsipas advance
Shanghai Masters