Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov VS G.Monfils
1 November 2019 Starting from 19:30
Court Central
Match
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Gaël Monfils
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Gaël Monfils live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
2
7
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
5
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
G.Monfils
✓
4
6
6
R.Albot
6
4
1
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
77
B.Paire
4
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
5
1
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
