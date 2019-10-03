Paris Masters
Singles | Semifinal
D.Shapovalov VS R.Nadal
2 November 2019 Starting from 16:30
Court Central
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Rafael Nadal
Paris Masters - 02 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
G.Monfils
2
2
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
2
7
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
5
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
View more matches
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Tsonga
64
1
R.Nadal
✓
77
6
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
5
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
View more matches
