Paris Masters
Singles | Semifinal

D.Shapovalov VS R.Nadal

2 November 2019 Starting from 16:30

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - Rafael Nadal

Paris Masters - 02 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 02 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Denis Shapovalov
Denis
Shapovalov
CanadaCanada
  • Height (m)
    1.83
  • Weight (Kg)
    76
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
Previous matches
View more matches
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Football news - Brutal Djokovic thrashes woeful Tsitsipas in Paris

01/11/2019

Shanghai Masters round-up: Djokovic sees off Shapovalov, Zverev and Tsitsipas advance

Shanghai Masters
09/10/2019

Rafael Nadal pulls out of the Shanghai Masters with a wrist injury

Shanghai Masters
04/10/2019

Tennis news - David Goffin battles past Denis Shapovalov into Tokyo quarters

ATP Tokyo
03/10/2019