Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov VS ...
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Denis Shapovalov - ...
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Denis Shapovalov and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
A.Zverev
2
7
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
5
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
3
6
6
F.Fognini
6
3
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
2
A
D.Shapovalov
✓
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more