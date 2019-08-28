Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
D.Thiem
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Dominic Thiem - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dominic Thiem and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
View more matches
