Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
•Live
D.Lajovic
•
1
C.Moutet
1
29 October 2019Court Central
LIVE - Dušan Lajovic - Corentin Moutet
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Dušan Lajovic and Corentin Moutet live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Dušan
Lajovic
Lajovic
Serbia
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)78
- Age29
ATP ranking33
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
2
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Mannarino
✓
77
6
D.Lajovic
63
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
L.Rosol
4
78
3
D.Lajovic
✓
6
66
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
R.Opelka
✓
6
6
D.Lajovic
3
4
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
S.Tsitsipas
✓
4
6
6
Corentin
Moutet
Moutet
France
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)68
- Age20
ATP ranking94
Previous matches
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
J.Tipsarevic
✓
6
6
C.Moutet
2
4
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
3
6
4
0
D.Goffin
✓
6
3
6
6
ATP Winston-Salem
Singles
1st Round
S.Johnson
✓
6
6
C.Moutet
3
3
ATP Gstaad
Singles
1st Round
C.Stebe
✓
6
6
C.Moutet
4
4
ATP Umag
Singles
1st Round
C.Moutet
5
0
S.Caruso
✓
7
6
