Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Live
F.Tiafoe
1
T.Fritz
2
29 October 2019Court 1
Match
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Taylor Fritz

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Frances Tiafoe
Frances
Tiafoe
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    77
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
48
Previous matches
Taylor Fritz
Taylor
Fritz
United StatesUnited States
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    84
  • Age
    22
ATP ranking
31
Previous matches
