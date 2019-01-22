Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
F.Tiafoe
1
T.Fritz
2
29 October 2019Court 1
LIVE - Frances Tiafoe - Taylor Fritz
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Frances
Tiafoe
Tiafoe
United States
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)77
- Age21
ATP ranking48
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
3
6
5
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
3
7
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
D.Evans
4
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Sinner
✓
6
3
6
F.Tiafoe
4
6
3
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
79
6
Y.Maden
67
3
Taylor
Fritz
Fritz
United States
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)84
- Age22
ATP ranking31
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
T.Fritz
✓
79
6
A.Zverev
67
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
Y.Nishioka
✓
7
6
T.Fritz
5
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
T.Fritz
2
4
K.Khachanov
✓
6
6
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
F.Verdasco
62
77
4
T.Fritz
✓
77
65
6
