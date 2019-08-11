Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

G.Monfils VS B.Paire

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Benoît Paire

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
14
Previous matches
View more matches
Benoît Paire
Benoît
Paire
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    30
ATP ranking
25
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

US Open 2019 news - Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach semis

US Open
04/09/2019

US Open news - Gael Monfils storms past Pablo Andujar to reach quarters

US Open
03/09/2019

Tennis news - Benoit Paire, Denis Shapovalov advance at Winston-Salem Open

ATP Cincinnati
21/08/2019

Tennis news - Rafael Nadal to meet Medvedev for Montreal title after Monfils injury

Montreal Masters
11/08/2019