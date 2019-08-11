Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
G.Monfils VS B.Paire
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Benoît Paire
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Benoît Paire live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
5
1
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
Benoît
Paire
Paire
France
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age30
ATP ranking25
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
B.Paire
✓
7
6
D.Džumhur
5
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
B.Paire
3
5
H.Laaksonen
✓
6
7
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
N.Basilashvili
✓
6
1
6
B.Paire
4
6
1
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
M.Cecchinato
2
5
B.Paire
✓
6
7
ATP Tokyo
Singles
1st Round
Y.Uchiyama
✓
6
6
B.Paire
2
2
