Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

G.Monfils VS R.Albot

31 October 2019 Starting from 20:30

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Radu Albot

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Radu Albot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Gaël Monfils
Gaël
Monfils
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
13
Previous matches
View more matches
Radu Albot
Radu
Albot
MoldovaMoldova
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
50
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news – Gael Monfils and Benoit Paire hug it out after point with two ‘tweeners

Paris Masters
30/10/2019

Paris Masters round-up: Monfils prevails in entertaining Paire clash; Tsitsipas, Thiem also advance

Paris Masters
30/10/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer obliterates Radu Albot to reach Basel quarter-finals

ATP Basel
23/10/2019

US Open 2019 news - Matteo Berrettini outlasts Gael Monfils in five-set rollercoaster to reach semis

US Open
04/09/2019