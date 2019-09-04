Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
G.Monfils VS R.Albot
31 October 2019 Starting from 20:30
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - Radu Albot
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and Radu Albot live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking13
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
✓
6
77
B.Paire
4
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
5
1
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
View more matches
Radu
Albot
Albot
Moldova
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age29
ATP ranking50
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
R.Albot
✓
77
78
A.Seppi
65
66
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
N.Basilashvili
3
2
R.Albot
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
R.Federer
✓
6
6
R.Albot
0
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
✓
2
6
6
D.Lajovic
6
3
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
1st Round
R.Albot
6
4
1
Y.Nishioka
✓
3
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Related
Videos & articles
30/10/2019
Paris Masters round-up: Monfils prevails in entertaining Paire clash; Tsitsipas, Thiem also advance
Paris Masters