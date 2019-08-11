Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
G.Monfils
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gaël Monfils - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gaël Monfils and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gaël
Monfils
Monfils
France
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age33
ATP ranking14
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
G.Monfils
3
2
D.Schwartzman
✓
6
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bedene
5
1
G.Monfils
✓
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
J.Sinner
3
68
G.Monfils
✓
6
710
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Novak
6
5
3
G.Monfils
✓
2
7
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Monfils
3
2
J.Sinner
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more