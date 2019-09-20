Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
G.Simon VS D.Shapovalov
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Gilles Simon - Denis Shapovalov
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Gilles Simon and Denis Shapovalov live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Gilles
Simon
Simon
France
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age34
ATP ranking53
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
A.Bedene
✓
6
3
6
G.Simon
2
6
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
F.López
4
3
G.Simon
✓
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
S.Wawrinka
✓
6
66
6
G.Simon
3
78
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
G.Simon
✓
6
6
S.Darcis
1
2
View more matches
Denis
Shapovalov
Shapovalov
Canada
- Height (m)1.83
- Weight (Kg)76
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
P.Carreño
✓
6
7
D.Shapovalov
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
F.Krajinovic
4
4
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Semifinal
Y.Sugita
5
2
D.Shapovalov
✓
7
6
ATP Stockholm
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
C.Stebe
0
3
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
77
A.Popyrin
4
63
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more