Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
G.Dimitrov VS D.Thiem
31 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court Central
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking27
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Goffin
5
3
G.Dimitrov
✓
7
6
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
4
6
6
U.Humbert
6
1
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
7
D.Džumhur
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
View more matches
Dominic
Thiem
Thiem
Austria
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)82
- Age26
ATP ranking5
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
M.Raonic
65
7
4
D.Thiem
✓
77
5
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
Final
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
D.Schwartzman
6
4
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Thiem
✓
5
P.Carreño
0
A
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
D.Thiem
✓
3
6
6
F.Verdasco
6
3
2
View more matches
