Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

G.Dimitrov VS D.Thiem

31 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court Central
LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Dominic Thiem

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Dominic Thiem live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
27
Previous matches
Dominic Thiem
Dominic
Thiem
AustriaAustria
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    82
  • Age
    26
ATP ranking
5
Previous matches
