Paris Masters
G.Dimitrov VS U.Humbert
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Ugo Humbert
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Grigor
Dimitrov
Dimitrov
Bulgaria
- Height (m)1.91
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age28
ATP ranking29
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
✓
6
7
D.Džumhur
3
5
ATP Stockholm
Singles
2nd Round
S.Querrey
✓
67
6
77
G.Dimitrov
79
3
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
G.Dimitrov
2
5
A.Rublev
✓
6
7
ATP Chengdu
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Bublik
✓
5
711
77
G.Dimitrov
7
69
63
View more matches
Ugo
Humbert
Humbert
France
- Height (m)-
- Weight (Kg)-
- Age21
ATP ranking63
Previous matches
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Semifinal
A.Murray
✓
3
7
6
U.Humbert
6
5
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
Quarter-final
G.Pella
7
4
4
U.Humbert
✓
5
6
6
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
6
D.Goffin
3
1
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
✓
6
7
J.Kovalík
4
5
ATP Metz
Singles
1st Round
U.Humbert
4
710
4
Y.Maden
✓
6
68
6
View more matches
