Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round

G.Dimitrov VS U.Humbert

29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court Central
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Grigor Dimitrov - Ugo Humbert

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Grigor Dimitrov and Ugo Humbert live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Grigor Dimitrov
Grigor
Dimitrov
BulgariaBulgaria
  • Height (m)
    1.91
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    28
ATP ranking
29
Previous matches
View more matches
Ugo Humbert
Ugo
Humbert
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    -
  • Weight (Kg)
    -
  • Age
    21
ATP ranking
63
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Andy Murray's remarkable comeback continues as he makes first ATP final since 2017

ATP Antwerp
19/10/2019

Tennis news - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic 'not unbeatable' - Patrick Mouratoglou

17/09/2019

Tennis news - Daniil Medvedev marches on to beat Grigor Dimitrov and reach US Open final

US Open
07/09/2019

US Open a 'missed opportunity', says Federer

US Open men
04/09/2019