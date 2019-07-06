Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
J.Struff VS J.Tsonga
31 October 2019 Starting from 17:00
Court Central
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
K.Khachanov
65
6
5
J.Struff
✓
77
3
7
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
4
7
6
Y.Nishioka
6
5
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
3
4
J.Struff
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
2
View more matches
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
4
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
6
5
4
J.Tsonga
✓
4
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more