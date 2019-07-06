Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round

J.Struff VS J.Tsonga

31 October 2019 Starting from 17:00

Court Central
LIVE - Jan-Lennard Struff - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jan-Lennard Struff and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
36
Previous matches
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
35
Previous matches
