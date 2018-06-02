Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
Result
J.Chardy
77
4
66
C.Garín
64
6
78
31 October 2019Court Central
Match
User comments

LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Cristian Garín

Paris Masters - 31 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jérémy Chardy
Jérémy
Chardy
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    75
  • Age
    32
ATP ranking
65
Previous matches
Cristian Garín
Cristian
Garín
ChileChile
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
42
Previous matches
