Paris Masters
Singles | 3rd Round
Result
J.Chardy
77
4
66
C.Garín
✓
64
6
78
31 October 2019Court Central
LIVE - Jérémy Chardy - Cristian Garín
Paris Masters - 31 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jérémy Chardy and Cristian Garín live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 31 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jérémy
Chardy
Chardy
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)75
- Age32
ATP ranking65
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
D.Medvedev
6
2
4
J.Chardy
✓
4
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
5
6
7
S.Querrey
7
3
5
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Cilic
✓
6
4
77
J.Chardy
4
6
62
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
3
4
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
6
N.Jarry
4
2
Cristian
Garín
Garín
Chile
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking42
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
✓
77
77
J.Isner
65
64
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
P.Cuevas
4
3
C.Garín
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
65
610
R.Opelka
✓
77
712
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
6
62
64
A.Seppi
✓
3
77
77
Shanghai Masters
Singles
2nd Round
C.Garín
3
3
M.Berrettini
✓
6
6
