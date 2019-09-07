Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

J.Tsonga VS M.Berrettini

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
Match
User comments

LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Matteo Berrettini

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
36
Previous matches
Matteo Berrettini
Matteo
Berrettini
ItalyItaly
  • Height (m)
    1.93
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
11
Previous matches
