Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
J.Tsonga VS M.Berrettini
30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Matteo Berrettini
Paris Masters - 30 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Matteo Berrettini live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking36
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
6
5
4
J.Tsonga
✓
4
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
ATP Antwerp
Singles
1st Round
L.Sonego
3
4
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
ATP Metz
Singles
Final
A.Bedene
77
64
3
J.Tsonga
✓
64
77
6
View more matches
Matteo
Berrettini
Berrettini
Italy
- Height (m)1.93
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age23
ATP ranking11
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Semifinal
D.Thiem
✓
3
7
6
M.Berrettini
6
5
3
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
M.Berrettini
✓
7
77
A.Rublev
5
64
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Berrettini
✓
77
77
G.Dimitrov
65
61
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
3
4
A.Zverev
✓
6
6
View more matches
