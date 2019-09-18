Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final

J.Tsonga VS R.Nadal

1 November 2019 Starting from 20:30

Court Central
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Rafael Nadal

Paris Masters - 01 November 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
FranceFrance
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    91
  • Age
    34
ATP ranking
35
Rafael Nadal
Rafael
Nadal
SpainSpain
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    85
  • Age
    33
ATP ranking
2
