Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Tsonga VS R.Nadal
1 November 2019 Starting from 20:30
Court Central
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - Rafael Nadal
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Rafael Nadal live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
J.Struff
6
4
66
J.Tsonga
✓
2
6
78
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
4
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
6
5
4
J.Tsonga
✓
4
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
Rafael
Nadal
Nadal
Spain
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)85
- Age33
ATP ranking2
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
S.Wawrinka
4
4
R.Nadal
✓
6
6
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
A.Mannarino
5
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
US Open men
Singles
Final
D.Medvedev
5
3
7
6
4
R.Nadal
✓
7
6
5
4
6
US Open men
Singles
Semifinal
M.Berrettini
66
4
1
R.Nadal
✓
78
6
6
US Open men
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
4
5
2
R.Nadal
✓
6
7
6
