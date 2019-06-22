Paris Masters
Singles | Quarter-final
J.Tsonga VS ...
1 November 2019 Starting from 11:00
AccorHotels Arena
Match
All matches
User comments
LIVE - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga - ...
Paris Masters - 01 November 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 01 November 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga
Tsonga
France
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)91
- Age34
ATP ranking35
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
3rd Round
J.Struff
6
4
66
J.Tsonga
✓
2
6
78
Paris Masters
Singles
2nd Round
J.Tsonga
✓
6
6
M.Berrettini
4
3
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
A.Rublev
6
5
4
J.Tsonga
✓
4
7
6
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
D.Thiem
✓
6
77
J.Tsonga
4
62
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
G.Simon
✓
6
7
J.Tsonga
4
5
View more matches
Watch Eurosport
- Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
- Stream to your devices at home or on the go
- Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more