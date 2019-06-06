Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Khachanov VS J.Struff

29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court Central
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - Jan-Lennard Struff

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Karen Khachanov
Karen
Khachanov
RussiaRussia
  • Height (m)
    1.98
  • Weight (Kg)
    88
  • Age
    23
ATP ranking
9
Previous matches
Jan-Lennard Struff
Jan-Lennard
Struff
GermanyGermany
  • Height (m)
    1.96
  • Weight (Kg)
    87
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
41
Previous matches
