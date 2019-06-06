Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round
K.Khachanov VS J.Struff
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court Central
Match
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - Jan-Lennard Struff
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and Jan-Lennard Struff live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
3
6
1
A
K.Khachanov
✓
6
4
4
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
63
K.Khachanov
✓
6
77
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
✓
3
6
6
K.Khachanov
6
3
3
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
Jan-Lennard
Struff
Struff
Germany
- Height (m)1.96
- Weight (Kg)87
- Age29
ATP ranking41
Previous matches
Paris Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
4
7
6
Y.Nishioka
6
5
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
H.Laaksonen
3
4
J.Struff
✓
6
6
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
J.Struff
✓
6
6
M.Kecmanovic
4
2
ATP Antwerp
Singles
2nd Round
F.Tiafoe
✓
6
6
J.Struff
3
4
