Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
Result
K.Khachanov
28 October 2019AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Karen Khachanov - ...
Paris Masters - 28 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Karen Khachanov and ... live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 28 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Karen
Khachanov
Khachanov
Russia
- Height (m)1.98
- Weight (Kg)88
- Age23
ATP ranking9
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
Quarter-final
D.Schwartzman
✓
78
6
K.Khachanov
66
2
ATP Vienna
Singles
2nd Round
M.Fucsovics
3
6
1
A
K.Khachanov
✓
6
4
4
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
H.Hurkacz
4
63
K.Khachanov
✓
6
77
ATP Moscow
Singles
Quarter-final
A.Seppi
✓
3
6
6
K.Khachanov
6
3
3
ATP Moscow
Singles
2nd Round
P.Kohlschreiber
6
3
67
K.Khachanov
✓
3
6
79
View more matches
