Paris Masters
Singles | 2nd Round

K.Edmund VS D.Schwartzman

30 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

AccorHotels Arena
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Diego Schwartzman

Paris Masters - 30 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Diego Schwartzman live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 30 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
Diego Schwartzman
Diego
Schwartzman
ArgentinaArgentina
  • Height (m)
    1.7
  • Weight (Kg)
    64
  • Age
    27
ATP ranking
15
Previous matches
