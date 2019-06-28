Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
K.Edmund VS R.Berankis
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court 1
LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Ricardas Berankis
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Kyle
Edmund
Edmund
Great Britain
- Height (m)1.88
- Weight (Kg)83
- Age24
ATP ranking75
Previous matches
ATP Vienna
Singles
1st Round
M.Berrettini
✓
3
6
6
K.Edmund
6
3
4
Shanghai Masters
Singles
1st Round
J.Chardy
✓
6
77
K.Edmund
4
63
ATP Beijing
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
4
6
65
Z.Zhang
✓
6
3
77
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
C.Garín
✓
6
6
K.Edmund
3
2
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
K.Edmund
6
61
5
7
2
P.Andújar
✓
3
77
7
5
6
Ricardas
Berankis
Berankis
Lithuania
- Height (m)1.75
- Weight (Kg)70
- Age29
ATP ranking70
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
S.Tsitsipas
✓
64
6
6
R.Berankis
77
2
4
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
✓
6
6
P.Andújar
1
1
ATP Moscow
Singles
1st Round
R.Carballés
✓
6
4
6
R.Berankis
2
6
3
ATP Chengdu
Singles
1st Round
R.Berankis
4
3
D.Shapovalov
✓
6
6
ATP St. Petersburg
Singles
2nd Round
R.Berankis
4
77
1
A.Rublev
✓
6
65
6
