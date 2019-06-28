Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round

K.Edmund VS R.Berankis

29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court 1
sport-icons/white/tennis
Match
All matches
User comments

LIVE - Kyle Edmund - Ricardas Berankis

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Kyle Edmund and Ricardas Berankis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Kyle Edmund
Kyle
Edmund
Great BritainGreat Britain
  • Height (m)
    1.88
  • Weight (Kg)
    83
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
75
Previous matches
View more matches
Ricardas Berankis
Ricardas
Berankis
LithuaniaLithuania
  • Height (m)
    1.75
  • Weight (Kg)
    70
  • Age
    29
ATP ranking
70
Previous matches
View more matches

Watch Eurosport

  • Watch your favourite sports live and on demand
  • Stream to your devices at home or on the go
  • Grand slam tennis, cycling, motorsports and much more
Find out more

Related

Videos & articles

Tennis news - Kyle Edmund splits from coach after fourth straight loss

23/09/2019

Tennis news - Kyle Edmund stops Nick Kyrgios to reach second round of Rogers Cup in Montreal

Montreal Masters
07/08/2019

Wimbledon 2019: Fernando Verdasco comes from two sets down to stun Kyle Edmund

Wimbledon men
03/07/2019

Tennis news - Kyle Edmund falls to Taylor Fritz at Eastbourne semi-finals

Nature Valley International
28/06/2019