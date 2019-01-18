Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round

L.Djere VS A.De Minaur

29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00

Court 1
LIVE - Laslo Djere - Alex De Minaur

Paris Masters - 29 October 2019

Follow the Tennis match between Laslo Djere and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Laslo Djere
Laslo
Djere
SerbiaSerbia
  • Height (m)
    1.85
  • Weight (Kg)
    80
  • Age
    24
ATP ranking
39
Alex De Minaur
Alex
De Minaur
AustraliaAustralia
  • Height (m)
    1.8
  • Weight (Kg)
    69
  • Age
    20
ATP ranking
28
