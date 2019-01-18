Paris Masters
Singles | 1st Round
L.Djere VS A.De Minaur
29 October 2019 Starting from 11:00
Court 1
LIVE - Laslo Djere - Alex De Minaur
Paris Masters - 29 October 2019
Follow the Tennis match between Laslo Djere and Alex De Minaur live with Eurosport. The match starts at 11:00 on 29 October 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Laslo
Djere
Djere
Serbia
- Height (m)1.85
- Weight (Kg)80
- Age24
ATP ranking39
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
1
4
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
US Open men
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
1
5
M.Kecmanovic
✓
6
6
7
ATP Cincinnati
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
62
3
D.Schwartzman
✓
77
6
Montreal Masters
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
2
64
C.Garín
✓
6
77
ATP Hamburg
Singles
1st Round
L.Djere
3
3
F.Krajinovic
✓
6
6
Alex
De Minaur
De Minaur
Australia
- Height (m)1.8
- Weight (Kg)69
- Age20
ATP ranking28
Previous matches
ATP Basel
Singles
Final
R.Federer
✓
6
6
A.De Minaur
2
2
ATP Basel
Singles
Semifinal
R.Opelka
62
77
63
A.De Minaur
✓
77
64
77
ATP Basel
Singles
Quarter-final
J.Struff
4
64
A.De Minaur
✓
6
77
ATP Basel
Singles
2nd Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
6
T.Fritz
3
3
ATP Basel
Singles
1st Round
A.De Minaur
✓
6
7
H.Dellien
1
5
